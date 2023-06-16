Trinseo PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinseo to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Trinseo stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Further Reading

