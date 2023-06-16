Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Shares Down 1.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.80 ($0.72). 1,087,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,432,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.70 ($0.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 76 ($0.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The stock has a market cap of £244.34 million, a P/E ratio of 231.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

About Tritax EuroBox

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

