Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ DCFC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 1,132,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,302. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $24,370,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

