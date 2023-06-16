Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 218.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.