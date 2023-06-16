Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 218.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
