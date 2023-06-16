Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after buying an additional 255,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

