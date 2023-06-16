Truist Financial Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.26.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $157.15. 653,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,523. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

