Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

