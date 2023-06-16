Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 535,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 976,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $517,920 over the last ninety days. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,817,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trupanion by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 496,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $17,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.