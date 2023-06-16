TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,944,600 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 2,733,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,723.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TUI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $995.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. TUI has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

