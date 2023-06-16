Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,197 shares of company stock worth $1,759,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

