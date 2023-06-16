Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $126,832.00 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,028.49.

On Thursday, March 30th, Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $38,560.14.

On Friday, March 24th, Todd Harris sold 170 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $44,464.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 93,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $680.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

See Also

