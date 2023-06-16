Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 12,773 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,441,581.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $38,560.14.

On Friday, March 24th, Todd Harris sold 170 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00.

TYRA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after buying an additional 767,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

