Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $347,944.50 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 41,464,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,246,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

