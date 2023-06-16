UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 183,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 84,152 shares.The stock last traded at $181.18 and had previously closed at $182.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

