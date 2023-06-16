Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Price Performance

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy and Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is composed of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

