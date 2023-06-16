Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $206.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.49. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

