United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Cacti Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 6.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $75,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

