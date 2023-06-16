United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 13,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

