United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6994 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.18 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($14.39) in a report on Friday, June 9th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.