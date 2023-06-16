ValiRx (LON:VAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.75

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 715061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

ValiRx Stock Down 11.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.79. The stock has a market cap of £8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 1.48.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

