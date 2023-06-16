Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 4.9%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91. 2,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
