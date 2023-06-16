VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Stake Lowered by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,491 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,849,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,403,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 2,395,861 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 379,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,954,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 240,329 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

