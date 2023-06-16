VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG) Holdings Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 23.94% of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOTG stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $34.98. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

