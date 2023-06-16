Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,598. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $290.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.89. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

