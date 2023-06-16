Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

