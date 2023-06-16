Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 4,502,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,177,254. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

