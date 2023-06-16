Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ratio Wealth Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VPL opened at $72.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

