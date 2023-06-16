Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

