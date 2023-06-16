Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after buying an additional 7,013,814 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,780 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,893,000 after purchasing an additional 465,102 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VGIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 424,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
