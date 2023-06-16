Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Mather Group LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.97% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $231,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

