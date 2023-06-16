Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 574,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,782. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

