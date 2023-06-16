Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 825,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
