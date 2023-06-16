Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 825,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

