Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $98.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

