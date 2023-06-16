Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vector Group worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vector Group by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 398,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vector Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Price Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.