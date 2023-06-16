Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Tops $4.81 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $43.11 million and $4.81 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006864 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.