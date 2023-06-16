VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Short Interest Update

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VBVBF opened at $50.30 on Friday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBVBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

