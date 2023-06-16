Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) vs. UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Head to Head Survey

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Vericity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vericity and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vericity and UTG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $163.91 million 0.51 -$20.46 million N/A N/A UTG $69.71 million 1.35 $34.26 million N/A N/A

UTG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vericity.

Risk and Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -9.87% -13.88% -2.16% UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28%

Summary

UTG beats Vericity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Apex Holdco, L.P.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

