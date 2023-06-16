VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,168.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.71. The company had a trading volume of 513,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,075. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.