Veritaseum Market Cap Reaches $34.62 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.10 or 0.00061154 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $34.62 million and $558.88 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

