Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 4,816 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.