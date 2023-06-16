Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.58. 517,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average of $285.97.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.