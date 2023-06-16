Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. 1,692,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

