Verity & Verity LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE MMP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. 37,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.