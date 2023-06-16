Verity & Verity LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.67. 1,917,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.