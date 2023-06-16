Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 268,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 685,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amundi bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

