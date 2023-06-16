Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 0.6 %
VWDRY opened at $9.31 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
