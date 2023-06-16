VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIA optronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VIA optronics stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 7.18% of VIA optronics worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VIAO stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.