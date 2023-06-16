Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Victoria Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Melnyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Marty Rendall acquired 3,333 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,463.82. Also, Senior Officer Adam Melnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$43,200.00. Insiders bought 9,333 shares of company stock valued at $81,714 over the last 90 days.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.