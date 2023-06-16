Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,713 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.72% of Alamo Group worth $97,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alamo Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $186.76.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Alamo Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.