Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 53,016 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.18% of ONE Gas worth $91,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.80 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

